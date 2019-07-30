Police lay charges after three-year-old boy dies in a Single Vehicle Crash in Antigonish County

A child has died following a vehicle collision over the weekend.

At approximately 12:10 p.m. Sunday , Antigonish RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on South Side Harbour Road in Lower South River. The vehicle was occupied by three people. One of the passengers, a three-year-old boy, died at the scene.

An RCMP collision re-constructionist examined the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Police closed South Side Harbour Road for several hours while on scene.

The driver, a 32-year-old woman from Antigonish County, faces charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit, and Breach of Probation.