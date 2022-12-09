Police lay Drug and Tobacco related charges After Searching a Property in Linwood

The Antigonish RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit charged a man with drug offences.

On December 5th as part of an ongoing investigation, Antigonish RCMP SCEU, with assistance from the Inverness/Richmond RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, Antigonish County District RCMP and Guysborough County District RCMP, searched a property in Linwood, where a 35-year-old man was arrested. RCMP officers located and seized cocaine, cannabis, psilocybin, tobacco, cash and a trailer. The seizure is valued at approximately $500,000.

35-year-old Shane Thomas Richard, of Linwood, faces three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Distribution, Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling, Unlawfully Possessing Unstamped Tobacco, Possessing Tobacco on Which Tax has Not Been Paid, and Possessing Tobacco Not Bearing a Prescribed Mark.

Richard was released on conditions, which includes a curfew, by a Justice of the Peace and will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on February 9 at 9:30 a.m.