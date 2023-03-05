Police lay drug-related charge against Pictou County Woman after Searching a Home

A 47-year-old Pictou County woman is facing drug-related charge after police searched a home on Brother Street in New Glasgow on Friday.

The search was conducted by the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit with assistance from the New Glasgow Regional Police. Officers found a quantity of drugs and packaging materials.

The woman has been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Failure to Comply with a Release Order.

The 47-year-old was remanded into custody and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court at a later date. The Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit continues to Investigate.