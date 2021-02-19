Police make arrests in Stellarton after Seizing Hydromorphone

Police in Pictou County have made a drug seizure in Stellarton.

At noon yesterday, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit with assistance from Stellarton Police searched a home on Hudson Street.

Officers seized a quantity of Hydromorphone and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested a 63-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, both from Pictou County. They have been charged with Possession of Hydromorphone for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Both have been released from custody on strict conditions. They are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Pictou on April 26th.