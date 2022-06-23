Police search in Trenton leads to firearms charges

On June 22, the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement, with assistance from the New Glasgow Regional Police, executed a search warrant at a residence in Trenton, NS in relation to a firearms investigation. Police completed a search and seized a loaded firearm from within an apartment unit.

A male and a female from Pictou County were subsequently charged in relation to this investigation.



As a result of the search, police arrested a 25-year-old male, who faces charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, careless use of a firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized. He is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court today.

A 26-year-old female faces the similar charges. She was released from custody and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court in September.

The street crime enforcement unit continues to investigate.