Pomquet Winter Carnival Celebrates 50 Years

Pomquet Winter Carnival is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Things kickoff on Saturday, February 17, with a pancake and sausage breakfast at the Pomquet Community Centre starting at 8:30. Events throughout the week include a community coasting party, bowling, a family skate, volleyball and basketball tournaments, and a square dance. Things wrap up on Sunday, February 25, with an Acadian Car parade starting at Smith and Fraser at 2 p.m..

Colette Rennie, committee member for winter carnival, said the schedule is jam packed with events, noting they are also recognizing the members of the organizing committee for the first event.

A full schedule can be found on the 989xfm announcers and Carnaval d’hiver de Pomquet Facebook pages.