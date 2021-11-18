Poor Cell Phone Service raised at Municipality of the District of Guysborough Council Meeting

Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche raised the issue of poor cell phone service once again at the Municipality of the District of Guysborough council table at the regular council meeting on Wednesday.

Peitzsche raised concerns that Home Care workers were travelling remote roads within the district to provide care but are not safe in doing so—any car trouble or accident — in many areas there is no cell phone service to call for help.

Peitzsche made a motion to send a letter to service provider Bell about the issue.

Warden Vernon Pitts said the issue with cell service in the MODG has been going on for far too long and the municipality would take the matter up with the local MP.