Port Bickerton area extends hand to Ukrainian Refugee Family

Residents of the Port Bickerton area have embraced a Ukrainian refugee family. The Schvedas

family fled the war their homeland to Poland and arrived in Port Bickerton in May. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, who is also Canada’s Immigration Minister says the generosity included an American couple who have a summer home in the community, Dennis and Katherine Johnston, one of whom is of Ukrainian descent

Fraser says to see a community like Port Bickerton to do so much to make a family feel at home demonstrates the very best Nova Scotia has to offer. Fraser thanked the community for all it has done, ensuring their newest members are doing well.