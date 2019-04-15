The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team hosted the Nova Tech North 5 meet on Saturday. Five Northern Teams sent their Novice swimmers to compete at the SAERC pool. PHAST saw eight swimmers move to the next level of competition.
John Langley, Ryleigh MacMaster, Jessie MacPhail, and Gavin MacMullin reached their BRONZE medal standard. Sophie Langley stroked to her SILVER medal standard. Mallory Bekkers, Ayden Johnson, and Ayveh Johnson graduated from Nova Tech to Age Group completion with their GOLD medal standard.
Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Members Advance at Nova Tech Meet
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team hosted the Nova Tech North 5 meet on Saturday. Five Northern Teams sent their Novice swimmers to compete at the SAERC pool. PHAST saw eight swimmers move to the next level of competition.