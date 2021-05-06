Port Hawkesbury Deputy Mayor seeks Improvements for Business Park

Port Hawkesbury’s Deputy Mayor wants to see the town’s Business Park receive some attention.

During Tuesday night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, Blaine MacQuarrie said after significant improvements have been made to other parts of the town, and given their contribution to the tax base, it’s time for signage, and other improvements at the park.

MacQuarrie said prior to 2016, the town started work on a plan for the business park, and he wants to know what happened to those plans.

Although he isn’t aware of those plans, Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle said as part of the Destination Reeves Street project, a new sign is going up next to the car wash.

Council suggested the town meet with stakeholders of the business park to pick their brains about new ideas.