Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton says Housing and Municipal Financing were key issues at Federation of Canadian Municipalities Meeting

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton says there are a number of takeaways from

the recent Federation of Canadian Municipalities annual conference in Toronto. The FCM is a national voice for local governments in Canada.

Chisholm-Beaton, who is also the President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities says there were two key issues that resonated with many municipal leaders at the Toronto meetings. One was housing and the role municipalities can play. Chisholm-Beaton says the other issue was the importance of municipal financing.

Chisholm-Beaton says FCM will be having discussions with the federal government on how do municipalities prepare for population growth. Chisholm-Beaton says the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities will be having similar discussions with the province.