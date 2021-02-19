Port Hawkesbury Paper gathering data for Proposed site of a Wind Farm in Guysborough County

megawatt wind farm. The company has set up two meteorological towers on the proposed project site in Guysborough County. The company’s Director of Development Allan Eddy says the towers, installed in December, will collect data over the next year. Port Hawkesbury Paper has taken another step towards the proposed development of a 112-megawatt wind farm. The company has set up two meteorological towers on the proposed project site in Guysborough County. The company’s Director of Development Allan Eddy says the towers, installed in December, will collect data over the next year.

The company initially announced plans to research the possible development of the wind farm just over a year ago. The wind farm would be located on land it licenses for forestry operations in Guysborough County, across the Strait of Canso from the paper mill.

It’s estimated a 112 megawatt wind farm, operating at maximum output would address about one third of the mill’s energy needs.