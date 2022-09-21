Port Hawkesbury Supports Little Spirits Society

Port Hawkesbury Town Council has agreed to provide help for the Little Spirits Society which is holding an event in the town during Baby Loss Awareness Week from October 9 to 15.

Society president and co-founder Christine Dowling told last night’s meeting they are planning a “Wave of Light” in Port Hawkesbury on October 15 at 7 p.m. on the town’s active transportation bridge.

Formed in August, 2021 the society has board members in Inverness and Victoria counties, as well as the CBRM, and the group is working to raise awareness and offer support for women and families who’ve experienced pregnancy and infant loss.

Dowling said the group has “an ambitious goal” to create and maintain a memorial garden or grieving space for anyone who wants to have their child memorialized.

After receiving assurances from CAO Terry Doyle there was electricity on the bridge, council agreed to Dowling’s request for help purchasing and installing pink and blue lights, as well as setting up a tent, podium, and sound system.