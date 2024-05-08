Port Hawkesbury town officials seek Meeting with Provincial Public Works Department about Changes to Reeves Street

The town of Port Hawkesbury wants to set up a meeting with Department of Public Works officials about changes to Reeves Street.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council, Town Councillor Jason Aucoin asked about the status of any meetings with the department about the Destination Reeves Street Project.

CAO Terry Doyle said council has been provided with a staff document that discusses “key design pieces.”

The CAO said he reached out to the lead engineer and the design manager within the traffic section of public works and invited them to attend the committee-of-the-whole meeting on May 21.

Noting he does not have a response at this time, Doyle said he will provide an update when he hears something.

Doyle told the regular monthly meeting on March 5 that staff from the town met for “several hours” on March 1 with consultants, as well as with officials from the department.

At the meeting, Doyle said Public Works Director Jason MacMillan summarized “all of the concerns that were raised” and the officials came back with a list they want to tackle in the spring.

The CAO said this will involve correcting deficiencies like changes to traffic lights and curbs, realignments, as well as lines and markings at intersections.

The town submitted a functional plan to the province to make those changes which were reviewed by the design team, said the CAO.

Doyle said changes to the west end of Reeves Street – specifically the intersection with MacMaster Street and the intersection at the NSCC Strait Area Campus – were discussed.

Also in that western section, the CAO said they requested changes at the turn-off to Granville Street by eliminating the single-lane bridge and using the two-lane bridge as the primary access point.

Doyle said the department is considering their recommendation.

Deputy Mayor Mark MacIver said the MacSween Street entrance and Pitt Street intersection, both off Reeves Street, were not mentioned, an issue that has been ongoing for eight years.

At the committee-of-the-whole session on March 19, Doyle said they will provide council with more details, as well as drawings.

Doyle asked public works officials present to and get feedback from council before anything is finalized.

Doyle said the survey of town residents will be part of the report.