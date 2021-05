A member of the Cabot Highlanders has been named to the first all-star team of the Nova

Scotia U16 AAA Hockey League.

Forward Brady MacNeil of Port Hawkesbury had 14 goals and 10 assists in 18 games for the Highlanders. The Highlanders qualified for the league final against the Chirocare Kings. However the remainder of the season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.