Poster Campaign to Highlight voices of Migrant Workers expands to New Glasgow and Antigonish

A poster campaign launched to highlight the voices of migrant workers calling for permanent residence status recently expanded to some local communities.

Last month, No One Is Illegal Nova Scotia began its We Are Not Temporary campaign in Halifax. Stacey Gomez, with NOII-NS, said the idea was to amplify the responses they received from migrant workers on why they want to become permanent residents.

The campaign has since expanded to Antigonish, New Glasgow, and other communities in the province. It includes a series of five posters which profile some of the responses received from migrant workers in Nova Scotia’s agriculture, seafood and food service sectors and shares their reasons for wanting to become permanent residents. Gomez said they originally were going to end the campaign on December 10, Human Rights Day, but they have since decided to continue indefinitely as they are still getting interest from community members and organizations.

A release from NOII-NS states the campaign is part of the cross-Canada movement calling for full and permanent immigration status for all migrants.