Premier Houston says Proof of Vaccination Protocols Going Well

During today’s COVID-19 briefing, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston urged people to get vaccinated and thanked those who already did so.

On what is day three of the province’s vaccine mandate, the premier said residents who are vaccinated are getting back to normal. He thanked everyone who adapted and embraced the new rules, which he says are intended to keep everyone safe.

Houston said he’s been hearing good news stories for the most part, noting there are stories of people not wearing masks or showing proof of vaccine and being rude to staff. Houston called this type of behaviour ridiculous, adding people can choose not to be vaccinated but that choice has consequences.

The province’s vaccination rates are increasing, said Houston, but as with all things related to the pandemic, the more we learn the more we have to adapt. This means bringing the vaccination rates higher than initially expected.