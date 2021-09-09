Premier Houston writes Open Letter to National Party Leaders

In an open letter, Premier Tim Houston encouraged the national political party leaders to work with provinces to make health care the number one priority.

Ahead of the federal election set for September 20, Houston stated all leaders help improve

health care in Nova Scotia by increasing healthcare related funding, partnering to build 1,00 new single room long term care beds, and supporting doctor recruitment.

Houston was asked about the letter he sent to the leaders following today’s provincial cabinet meeting.

Other priorities Houston stated the province wants to partner with the feds on include reducing Nova Scotia’s dependence on coal by 2030, affordable housing, affordable childcare, and increasing immigration.