Premier Iain Rankin Urges Nova Scotians to get their Second Dose of COVID-19; Province moving to Stage Four of Re-Opening Plan Wednesday

During today’s COVID-19 briefing, Premier Iain Rankin announced the province will begin phase 4 of its reopening plan on Wednesday. Rankin also urged residents to get their second dose of vaccination.

Changes coming Wednesday include allowing people to participate in informal gatherings with their household members and close social contacts to a maximum of 25 indoors or 50 outdoors without physical distancing or masks, while faith gatherings, weddings, funerals and associated receptions and visitation hosted by a recognized business or organization can have 50 per cent capacity to a maximum of 150 people indoors or 250 people outdoors

Restaurants, licensed establishments and casinos continue to operate with existing mask and distancing rule with establishments allowed return to their normal service hours. All retail stores will be able to operate at maximum capacity with public health measures in place, including distancing and masks.

Fitness and recreation facilities such as gyms, yoga studios, pools and arenas will be allowed to operate at maximum capacity with public health measures in place, including distancing and masks

Organized sports practices, games, league play, competition and recreation programs will be allowed to involve up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors without physical distancing; tournaments are allowed when they are run by or affiliated with a provincial sport organization, following their Return to Sport plan

All long-term care residents will be able leave the facility to visit indoor and outdoor public places like parks, stores and restaurants