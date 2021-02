During today’s COVID-19 update, Premier Stephen McNeil congratulated Nova Scotian’s for the low number of active cases, calling it very good news. He also said we can’t take the virus for granted, pointing to some of the troubles affecting other Atlantic provinces.

McNeil also spoke about the province’s vaccine roll out program, noting it is ramping up with over 22,000 doses already administered and over 7,5000 Nova Scotians fully vaccinated.

The province reported no new cases of COVID-19 today.