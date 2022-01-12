Premier says a lot of factors led to changes in its Testing Strategy

During a provincial COVID-19 update today, Premier Tim Houston spoke on a number of topics

relating to the pandemic.

In terms of hospitalizations, Houston said there are 60 Nova Scotians in hospital with admission related to covid, with five in the ICU. Two of the 60 in hospital now were hospitalized before the Omicron outbreak. There is one child under the age of five in hospital.

When it comes to testing, a number of factors led the province to changing its testing strategy.

Houston said the province continues to wait on a supply of 2 million tests, on top of the federal allocation, adding he hopes to hear soon on their arrival. he said small portions of tests are expected next week, though there is no guarantee on arrival dates. With that said, the province is still distributing over 830,000 rapid tests per week across the province, to testing centres, outbreak response, NS Health work places, and other high risk areas.

The premier said the province will continue its focus on community testing and ensuring everyone who needs one will get one.