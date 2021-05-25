Premier says discussions underway on Reopening Plan; Vaccine Rollout Program Ahead of Schedule

When it comes to a reopening plan, the Premier said there are key conditions that need to be

met but they are getting there.

Premier Iain Rankin said he and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Robert Strang discussed the reopening before today’s provincial COVID briefing. Rankin said there will be more to offer in the days ahead, adding applications open up tomorrow for the province’s sick benefit program.

Rankin said the government is seeing encouraging signs and thanked residents for staying put over the first long weekend of the summer. While he understands it’s difficult, the premier said staying put is necessary to get the province to a better place.

The province also announced its vaccine rollout plan is ahead of schedule, with people 20 and older eligible as of today, and those 12 and older will become eligible to book an appointment by the end of May.

The province also has a plan to speed up the delivery of second doses by two to four weeks.

Starting in early June, those who are due for their second dose soonest will be able to move their appointment up. Notices will continue over the following weeks, reflecting the same order as first dose appointments. This will continue until all second doses are rescheduled.