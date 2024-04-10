Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Premier Tim Houston says the Budget was the Highlight of the Spring Sitting of the Legislature

Apr 10, 2024 | Regional News

Premier Tim Houston says looking back at the most recent sitting of the legislature, the highlight was the adoption of the government’s budget.

Premier Tim Houston (Communications Nova Scotia Photo)

Houston says it includes $16.5 billion of investment.
Houston says several important measures were passed including a clean energy bill that will manage the connection of renewable energy projects to the grid.
There’s also the creation of the Independent Office for Children and Youth, to improve and ensure the rights and well-being of young Nova Scotians.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year