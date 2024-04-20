Privacy Breach Reported at Nova Scotia Health; almost 2,700 Health Records Inappropriately Accessed

There has been a privacy breach at Nova Scotia Health

The Authority says in a statement it is in the process of contacting 2,690 people by letter, informing them their health information was inappropriately accessed by a former employee at St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish. Officials say the person responsible for the breaches has been terminated. The RCMP is investigating.

All those affected will hear directly from Nova Scotia Health and officials will discuss the details of the breaches with them. Information accessed include registration, demographic and clinical information.

Nova Scotia Health says its employees and physicians have access to only to information that is required for them to perform their duties. Access to records is monitored and audited.

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for Nova Scotia has been contacted. The authority says it will work with the Information and Privacy Commissioner’s office on any recommendations resulting from the breaches.