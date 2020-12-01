Program helps deliver Frozen Food to Older Adults in Guysborough County During COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic. Guysborough County has one of the oldest populations in the province, with 50 per cent of its residents over the age of 55. A local group is reaching out to offer a hand to older adults in Guysborough County during theCOVID-19 pandemic. Guysborough County has one of the oldest populations in the province, with 50 per cent of its residents over the age of 55.

The Mulgrave and Area and Medical Centre and a Project Advisory Committee has launched a program it calls Community Food Connections. Funding for the program comes from the federal government’s New Horizons program, and the province’s departments of Seniors and Communities, Culture and Heritage

Medical Centre Chair Al England says under the program, a variety of frozen meals are delivered to homes at no cost to the participants.