Province announces 14 new Cases of COVID-19

There are 14 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Twelve cases are in the Central Zone, one is in the Western Zone and one is in Northern Zone.

There are now 125 active cases of the virus in the province. Nova Scotia’s Health Authority’s labs completed 3,644 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

There were 670 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Dartmouth yesterday and three positive results. The individuals were directed to self-isolate and have been referred for a standard test.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has had 42,989 negative test results, 190 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. No one is currently in hospital