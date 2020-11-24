Province announces 37 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are 37 new cases of COVID-19. Thirty five of the new cases are in the Central Zone, and a case in Northern Zone is connected to exposures in the Central Zone. There is also a case, at Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning, in the Western Zone. The person is not in school and is self-isolating. There are now 87 active cases of the virus.

The province has also announced new restrictions in western and central HRM from Hubbards to Porters Lake. Some of the restrictions in that region include a gathering limit of five, mandatory mask wearing to common areas of multi-unit residential buildings, such as apartment buildings and condos.

Other restrictions in that section of the HRM include: restaurants and licensed establishments are closed for in-person dining but may provide take-out and delivery. Retail stores must restrict shoppers and staff to 25 per cent or less of allowable capacity. Organized sports, recreational, athletic, arts and culture activities and faith-based activities are paused, recreation and fitness centres, libraries and museums and casinos are closed.

Province-wide, there will be no visitors permitted at long-term care facilities , adult residential centres and regional rehabilitation centres except volunteers and designated care-givers. Sports teams are restricted to local or regional play only. Schools will remain open, but there will be no extracurricular activities between schools.

Nova Scotians are also being asked to avoid non-essential travel to and from the Halifax area from Porters Lake to Hubbards and up to Elmsdale and Mount Uniacke in Hants County and to other Atlantic Provinces.