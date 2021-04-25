Province announces 63 new cases of COVID-19

There are 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That’s the largest single day total of new infections in the province since the pandemic began. The previous record was 55, set during the first wave of the pandemic in Nova Scotia on April 23rd, 2020.

There are 57 new cases in the Central Zone, four of which were identified on Saturday at Caledonia Junior High, Prince Andrew High School and Astral Drive Elementary in Dartmouth and Citadel High School in Halifax with one case each.

There are three new infections in Eastern Zone, one of which was identified at Breton Education Centre in New Waterford on Saturday.

There is also one case in the Northern Zone and two in Western Zone.

The number of active cases of the virus is now 263; five people are in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs administered 7,520 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

In a post on Facebook, Premier Iain Rankin says by following public health protocols, Nova Scotians can flatten the curve. He adds Nova Scotians are stepping up by staying apart and getting tested in big numbers.