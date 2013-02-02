Province announces $9.2 million in support for Farmers and Producers for losses and damages from Extreme Weather or Wildfires

New provincial funding is available for Nova Scotia farmers and other agricultural producers recovering from losses and damage due to the extreme weather or wildfires during the spring and summer of last year.

On Wednesday, Guysborough Tracadie MLA and Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow announced his department is allocating $9.2 million to the 2023 Season Response Program. The new program is intended to help those still recovering or who were not covered by the other support programs.

Morrow said the last few years have been difficult for farmers, and he wants them to know they are supported by the government.

The new program covers crop damage and yield loss that was a direct result of flooding, excessive precipitation or wildfire damage. Other losses such as farm infrastructure, supply losses and the cost of re-establishing fields may qualify and will be considered.

The deadline for applications is March 13. Eligible applicants include registered fruit, vegetable, berry and forage farms.