Tim Horton's Antigonish
Province Announces Funding for Community Groups providing Mental Health Programs

The province’s department of Addictions and Mental Health today announced more than $7.1 million in one-time grants for community groups providing mental health programs such as mentorship, peer support, art and many others. The programs range from promoting mental wellness to addressing specific mental health concerns.

A local group getting funding through the grant program is Arts Health Antigonish Society, which is receiving $47,000 .

Here is a complete list of organizations across the province receiving funding:

Aidaen’s Place Youth Wellness Center, Yarmouth – $100,000

Ally Centre of Cape Breton, Sydney – $42,933

Arts Health Antigonish (AHA!) Society – $47,000

Autism Nova Scotia – $600,000

Bereaved Families of Cape Breton, Sydney – $200,000

BGC Cape Breton, Sydney – $100,000

Breton Ability Centre, Sydney – $61,024

Canadian Mental Health Association (Nova Scotia, Colchester-East Hants, Halifax-Dartmouth) – $614,493

Community CARES Youth Outreach, Sydney Mines – $100,000

Cracked Armour, Hantsport – $75,000

Digby alternative high school – $25,000

Eskasoni First Nation Health Services – $350,000

Evangeline Club, Berwick – $10,000

Heartwood Centre for Community Youth Development, Halifax – $150,000

Light in the Forest, Kentville – $25,000

Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia – $3 million

Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre, Halifax – $395,600

North End Community Health Clinic, Halifax – $297,000

OxNaz Youth, Oxford – $25,000

Peoples’ Counselling Clinic, Halifax – $226,000

Rally Point Retreat, Shelburne – $75,000

Seniors Safety Program (western health zone) – $90,000

Sexual violence victim support organizations –  $79,700

Tajikeimik (the health and wellness authority created to lead health transformation for Mi’kmaw communities) – $150,000

Tri-county Women’s Resource Centre – $108,000

Undercurrent Youth Centres, Glace Bay and New Waterford – $145,000

 