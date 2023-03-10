Province Announces Funding for Community Groups providing Mental Health Programs

The province’s department of Addictions and Mental Health today announced more than $7.1 million in one-time grants for community groups providing mental health programs such as mentorship, peer support, art and many others. The programs range from promoting mental wellness to addressing specific mental health concerns.
A local group getting funding through the grant program is Arts Health Antigonish Society, which is receiving $47,000 .
Here is a complete list of organizations across the province receiving funding:
Aidaen’s Place Youth Wellness Center, Yarmouth – $100,000
Ally Centre of Cape Breton, Sydney – $42,933
Arts Health Antigonish (AHA!) Society – $47,000
Autism Nova Scotia – $600,000
Bereaved Families of Cape Breton, Sydney – $200,000
BGC Cape Breton, Sydney – $100,000
Breton Ability Centre, Sydney – $61,024
Canadian Mental Health Association (Nova Scotia, Colchester-East Hants, Halifax-Dartmouth) – $614,493
Community CARES Youth Outreach, Sydney Mines – $100,000
Cracked Armour, Hantsport – $75,000
Digby alternative high school – $25,000
Eskasoni First Nation Health Services – $350,000
Evangeline Club, Berwick – $10,000
Heartwood Centre for Community Youth Development, Halifax – $150,000
Light in the Forest, Kentville – $25,000
Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia – $3 million
Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre, Halifax – $395,600
North End Community Health Clinic, Halifax – $297,000
OxNaz Youth, Oxford – $25,000
Peoples’ Counselling Clinic, Halifax – $226,000
Rally Point Retreat, Shelburne – $75,000
Seniors Safety Program (western health zone) – $90,000
Sexual violence victim support organizations – $79,700
Tajikeimik (the health and wellness authority created to lead health transformation for Mi’kmaw communities) – $150,000
Tri-county Women’s Resource Centre – $108,000
Undercurrent Youth Centres, Glace Bay and New Waterford – $145,000