Province Announces Funding for Community Groups providing Mental Health Programs

The province’s department of Addictions and Mental Health today announced more than $7.1 million in one-time grants for community groups providing mental health programs such as mentorship, peer support, art and many others. The programs range from promoting mental wellness to addressing specific mental health concerns.

A local group getting funding through the grant program is Arts Health Antigonish Society, which is receiving $47,000 .

Here is a complete list of organizations across the province receiving funding: