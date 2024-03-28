Province announces Funding for Community Upgrade Projects in Richmond County

The Provincial Government has announced funding to a number of community projects in Richmond County.

Two organizations will receive $50,000; The Louisdale Lions Club for basement insulation and repairs, and the St. Peter’s, Grand River, Loch Lomond Pastoral Charge for upgrades to energy efficency and air quality.

The Loch Lomond Volunteer Fire Department will get $37,605 towards replacing the community hall roof.

The Saint Joseph Parish Hall in Petit-de-Grat is being presented with $28,997 for the installation of heat pumps.

There’s $20,889.63 to the Rocky Bay Irish Club for a replacement deck and a propane stove.

The Friends of St. John’s Arichat Society is planning a roof replacement, and the province is giving $19,190.63.

The South Mountain Arm of Gold Community Association is receiving $13,500 for a deck replacement.

Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau says the funding is being provided through the province’s Communities Facilities Improvement Program.