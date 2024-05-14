Province announces Funding to Renovations to Community Facilities and Trails in Victoria County

The provincial government yesterday announced for renovations to community facilities and trails in Victoria County

The Taigh Cùraim () Day Care Society received $100,000 for exterior painting, eavestroughs and accessibility improvements, including power doors and ramps, at its daycare in Baddeck. The society also received funding for the addition of public washrooms on the Baddeck waterfront, a project with the local community centre and waterfront committee.

The Boisdale Volunteer Fire Department received over $49,000 to replace exterior siding, the Bay St. Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department received over $48,000 to replace flooring, subflooring and tiles in the main hall, kitchen and bathroom areas. The Municipality of the County of Victoria received over $47,000 for accessible washrooms at its administration building, the St. Ann’s Bay Development Association got over $9,000 to rehabilitate and develop an all-season foot trail, and the Baddeck Valley Community Club received over $6,000 to install heat pumps.

The community grants are part of a series of similar announcements made across the province.