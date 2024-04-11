Province Announces Locations for Seven New Integrated Youth Services Sites Including New Glasgow

During an announcement in Stellarton Wednesday, Nova Scotia Mental health and addictions minister Brian Comer announced the locations of seven new Integrated Youth Services sites. The site will be in Amherst, Bridgewater, New Glasgow, north-end Halifax, west-end Halifax, Sydney and Eskasoni, ­which will serve youth in six First Nation communities.

The sites will offer a number of services, which can include counselling and peer support, primary healthcare, employment and training supports, and social services such as housing and income assistance support.

Integrated Youth Services – co-ordinated by community organizations with oversight from the IWK Mental Health and Addictions Program, in partnership with several government departments – helps youth aged 12 to 25 through in-person, outreach and virtual services.

Site selection is currently underway, and the first sites are expected to open in early 2025.

The government is investing $8.4 million over the next several years to set up eight Integrated Youth Services sites, including a site in western Nova Scotia to be announced later. The IWK Foundation, Medavie Foundation, and other partners have committed an additional $10 million.

