Province announces More Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

On the same day Nova Scotia marked 17 days without a new case of COVI-D-19, the premier

and Chief Medical Health Officer and Dr. Robert Strang eased some of the pandemic related restrictions.

As of right now, restaurants and licensed liquor establishments can operate at 100 per cent capacity and serve patrons until midnight with appropriate distancing between tables, private campgrounds can operate at 100 per cent capacity, and public pools can reopen with physical distancing for lane swimming and aquafit classes, and one or more groups of 10 for other activities based on pool size.

Also, people living in homes funded by disability support programs can resume going out into their communities, although it may take time for homes to make arrangements.

Businesses that are too small to ensure physical distancing can still have no more than 10 people on their premises at a time with as much physical distancing as possible.

Dr. Strang urged residents to remain vigilant.

The province renewed the state of emergency, which will take effect at noon Sunday and extend

to noon Sunday, July 12, unless government make a change.