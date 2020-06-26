Province announces More Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

On the same day Nova Scotia marked 17 days without a new case of COVI-D-19, the premier
and Chief Medical Health Officer and Dr. Robert Strang eased some of the pandemic related restrictions.
As of right now, restaurants and licensed liquor establishments can operate at 100 per cent capacity and serve patrons until midnight with appropriate distancing between tables, private campgrounds can operate at 100 per cent capacity, and public pools can reopen with physical distancing for lane swimming and aquafit classes, and one or more groups of 10 for other activities based on pool size.
Also, people living in homes funded by disability support programs can resume going out into their communities, although it may take time for homes to make arrangements.
Businesses that are too small to ensure physical distancing can still have no more than 10 people on their premises at a time with as much physical distancing as possible.
Dr. Strang urged residents to remain vigilant.
The province renewed the state of emergency, which will take effect at noon Sunday and extend
to noon Sunday, July 12, unless government make a change.
As of July 3, some gathering limits will increase. If a recognized business or organization is planning an event outdoors, 250 people can attend with physical distancing rules in place. For an indoor event, the limit is 50 per cent capacity to a maximum of 200, with physical distancing. Things like a family event in the backyard, are still subject to the 50-person maximum limit with physical distancing unless you’re in your close social group of 10.
July 3 is also the day when Atlantic Canada will ease travel restrictions, and allow interprovincial travel within Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, without the requirement to self-isolate for Atlantic Canadian residents.
Travellers must adhere to all public health directives present in each province, including not traveling if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 and practising physical distancing and good hand hygiene.