Province announces New Public Housing Units for HRM and Modular Housing units in Eight Communities including Port Hawkesbury, Antigonish and Westville

The federal and provincial governments have announced new public housing units in Halifax Regional Municipality and 25 new modular housing units in eight communities across Nova Scotia, including some in the local area by the end of March.

The new modular units will give up to 88 people homes in Port Hawkesbury, Antigonish, Westville, Glace Bay, Ingonish, Amherst, Springhill, and Barrington. Government officials say this is in addition to the 222 units announced last September, bringing the total number of new public housing units in the province to 247.

The units will be built on land where public housing already exists.

Of the 25 new modular housing units, six will be barrier free and 13 will have accessible features, like grab bars; 80 of the 222 units will be fully accessible.

In total, it means new housing for more than 600 people and marks the largest investment in new public housing in 30 years.