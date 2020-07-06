Province announces one new case of COVID-19

There is one new case of COVID-19 in the province. Public Health officials say the new case is related to travel outside Canada. The individual is not a resident of Nova Scotia but was passing through the province from the United States to Prince Edward Island. As they are still within the 14-day isolation period under the federal Quarantine Act, they are now being quarantined under federal authority in Nova Scotia.

There are now four active cases of the virus. There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. To date there are 1,065 cases of the virus.