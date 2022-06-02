Province announces recipients of Community ACCESS-Ability Grants

Accessibility upgrades are coming to 43 community facilities across Nova Scotia, including some locally with the help of nearly $1 million from the province’s Community ACCESS-Ability Program.

The program helps fund capital improvements at not-for-profit facilities like the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank in Halifax, which is receiving more than $40,000 to install ramps and automated doors. Other facilities have received funding for such projects as the installation of lifts, walkway paving and washroom upgrades.

Among the local organizations receiving support include L’Arche Cape Breton, which is getting just under $40,000. Both the Town of Port Hawkesbury and the Arisaig Parish Community Centre will be provided with $10,000, and there’s $6,840 going to the Plymouth Community and Recreation Centre