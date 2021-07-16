Province announces support for New Child Care Centre in Guysborough

Guysborough Eastern Shore Tracadie MLA Lloyd Hines announced construction will soon start

on a new child care centre in Guysborough with 20 spaces for infants and toddlers, at a contribution cost of $500,000.

Hines said community support helped push the project ahead, and thanked his community for their efforts, especially the Guysborough and Area Child Care Association and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.

The new child care centre will be located in the Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy and it will serve Guysborough and area families.