Province beginning to see COVID-19 Community Spread

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness announced five new active cases of

COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 24.

The new cases are in the Central Zone. Two are the school-based cases announced Monday. The other three are close contacts of previously reported cases.

During a provincial update today, Premier Stephen McNeil said he understands a number of students and teachers stayed away from the schools involved. He says he gets that people are scared, noting it is the first time covid entered Nova Scotia schools.

With that said, McNeil called the latest outburst of cases a wakeup call, noting it is also quickly creeping into neighbourhoods, particularly in the Halifax area, and public health is having a hard time tracing a number of the cases.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang said the best way to keep schools safe is to keep

communities safe. He said they are starting to see community spread, and it’s a concerning turn of events. Other jurisdictions were where we were not so long ago and they now have wide community spread, necessitating broad and tight restrictions.

He urged all residents to be responsible and be on guard for each other and their communities. He also stressed the importance of following the public health measures, including frequent hand washing, wearing a proper mask in public, social distancing, and following the guidelines for social gatherings.