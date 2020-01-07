Province collaborating with other organizations with Information Sessions for Workers and Businesses Impacted by Northern Pulp Closure

Provincial officials say workers and business owners affected by the closure of the Northern Pulp mill will have access to information to assist in making decisions about their future.

Government is teaming up with Service Canada and Nova Scotia Works to hold a series of open houses for those looking for employment programs and services, whether they are currently unemployed or planning ahead.

The province is also working with Regional Enterprise Networks and community economic development groups to host information sessions for local businesses across the province.

Information sessions with Northern Pulp employees were held yesterday led by Employment Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia Works, Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency and Service Canada staff.

Upcoming Nova Scotia Works open houses include Career Connections in New Glasgow on January 14th and Career Connections in Antigonish on January 16th. Other open houses will be held in Liverpool, Middle Musquodoboit, Sheet Harbour, Bridgewater, Lower Sackville, Truro and Amherst.