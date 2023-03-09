Province Commits $37.4 million to St. FX University for the creation of the Institute for Innovation in Health

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced a $37.4 million investment for a new research institute at St. FX University.

The announced Institute for Innovation in Health will look at ways to improve health promotion

and mental health and wellness in rural communities, including chronic disease prevention and management, rehabilitation and aging in place.

A release from the province stated the institute will offer education and training for current healthcare professionals, test and evaluate new ways of promoting health and wellness, and expand programs and virtual approaches to health education and promotion in rural communities.

Through the institute, STFX will be able to do things like open a treatment and research centre focused on wellness and rural care that will expand access to primary and mental healthcare for students and the broader community, establish innovative infrastructure and training environments, and enhance the work of the National Collaborating Centre for Determinants of Health, which is based there and is one of six national centres of excellence in Canada.

Houston thanked federal partners, and Nova Scotia Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson, and STFX president Dr. Andy Hakin.

Hakin called it a great day for the whole community.

The institute will be guided by the six core solutions in Action for Health, the government’s plan to improve and transform healthcare in Nova Scotia.