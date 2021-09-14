Province Delays Fifth Phase of COVID-19 Re-Opening Plan

The province is delaying the fifth phase of its reopening plan until at least October 4,when the

province`s proof of vaccination policy comes into effect.

During a COVID-19 update, Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson said the fourth wave of COVID is here. Along with the outbreak in Northern Nova Scotia, Thompson said, there are signs of community spread in the Halifax area, mostly amongst unvaccinated residents. Thompson said she understands the delay is disappointing but it is necessary.

Starting October 4, people 12 and older will need to provide proof of full vaccination to participate in most events and activities that bring groups of people together. The policy will apply to full service restaurants and liquor licensed establishments, gyms, pools, and arenas, indoor and outdoor leisure facilities and businesses such as dance and music lessons, climbing facilities, escape rooms, indoor and outdoor festivals, special events,

It will also affect participants and spectators for indoor and outdoor sports practices, games, competitions and tournaments, indoor and outdoor extracurricular school-based activities, public libraries, museums, and indoor and outdoor wedding and funeral ceremonies.

Proof of vaccination will not be required under the province-wide policy for employees of businesses and organizations that offer these events and activities.

Proof of vaccination will also not be required for most places that don’t facilitate formal gatherings. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to set their own vaccination policies.