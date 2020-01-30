Province grants Extension to Northern Pulp to use Boat Harbour Wastewater Treatment Plant until the end of April

Northern Pulp says it’s been granted an extension to continue to use the Boat Harbour Wastewater Treatment Plant until the end of April.

The CEO of Northern Pulp’s parent company, Paper Excellence Canada, Brian Baarda says the short-term extension will allow for a safe and environmentally sound hibernation of its facilities. So far he says the mill has transferred almost all chemicals from the site to other operating facilities in the country, and the hibernation plan is on track to be completed by the end of April.

Under the order from the provincial Environment Minister, Gordon Wilson no pulp manufacturing process water can be released, only warm boiler water,water generated from hibernation activities and site run-off from the general mill yard and its landfill.

Layoff notices have been given to most employees at the mill, but some workers will remain on for the next six months to assist in the wind down operations, which is expected to continue until the fall.