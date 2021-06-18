Province Identifies 11 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There are also 15 recoveries. Nine of the new cases are in Central Zone. Six are close contacts of previously reported cases, two are under investigation and one is related to travel.

Two cases are in Eastern Zone and are related to travel.

There are 93 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Six people are in hospital, including three in ICU.

Premier Iain Rankin says the province will receive its largest shipment of vaccine in the coming weeks. He’s urging Nova Scotians to reschedule their appointment for an earlier date when they receive an email to change it. He says the sooner Nova Scotians get fully vaccinated, the sooner the province can get back to normal.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 5,602 tests.