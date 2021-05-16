Province Identifies 126 New Cases of COVID-19

There are 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 103 recoveries. Nova Scotia Health and Wellness department officials say 106 new infections are in Central Zone, nine in Eastern and Western Zones and two in Northern Zone.

Premier Iain Rankin says the latest numbers are a reminder that while the province is on the right track, we cannot let our guard down.

Health officials say a tenth patient in a non-COViD unit at the Halifax Infirmary site at the QEII Health Sciences Centre has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient has been discharged and is recovering at home.

There are 1,531 active cases of the virus; 92 people are in hospital, including 21 in ICU.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 6,600 tests.