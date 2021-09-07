Province identifies 29 New Cases of COVID-19 since Last Update on September 3rd

Nova Scotia is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Friday. The province is also reporting 26 recoveries. There are now 58 active cases of the virus; two people are in hospital.

Fifteen of the new infections are in Central Zone. Nine are related to travel, three are close contacts of previously reported cases and three are under investigation.

Six cases are in Western Zone. Four are related to travel and two are close contacts of previously reported cases.

There are also six cases in Northern Zone. Two are related to travel, three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

Two cases are in Eastern Zone, both related to travel.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,523 tests on Friday, 2,252 tests on Saturday, 2,511 tests on Sunday and 2,327 tests on Monday.