Province Identifies 38 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness announced 38 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 111.

Thirty-three cases are in Central Zone. Two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and two are related to travel outside of Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required. Nineteen are close contacts of previously reported cases. Ten are under investigation, two of which were identified Wednesday, April 21, at Bell Park Academic Centre in Lake Echo and Shannon Park Elementary in Dartmouth.

Three cases are in Eastern Zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required.

One case is in Northern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating, as required.

One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel outside of Canada. The person is self-isolating, as required.

One of today’s cases is a confirmed UK variant case and is related to travel.

As of April 21, 247,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 34,144 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.