Province Identifies 86 new Cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials are reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and 115 recoveries.

There are 66 new infections in Central Zone, 11 in Eastern Zone, four in Western Zone and five in Northern Zone. Premier Iain Rankin says he’s pleased with the declining case numbers, marking the first in double digits in more than two weeks. He thanked the sacrifices made by Nova Scotians, adding we’re seeing hopeful signs of a downward trend. However he says the province must stick with the current restrictions and public health measures to stop the spread while continuing to vaccinate more Nova Scotians.

One of the new cases in Central Zone involves a staff member at Ivy Meadows, a long-term care facility in Beaver Bank. As a precaution residents and staff from the affected unit are being tested. Most residents have been fully vaccinated to two doses of the vaccine.

There are 1,509 active cases of COVID-19. Of that amount, 96 are in hospital, including 23 in ICU.

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 10,272 tests.