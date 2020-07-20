Province Identifies no New Cases of COVID-19 for the Fifth Straight Day

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say no new cases COVID-19 were identified on Sunday. That’s the fifth day in a row of no new cases in Nova Scotia. The number of active cases of the virus is also down. It dropped by one, leaving just a single case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 357 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

So far there have been 60,072 negative tests results; 1,067 postive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths. No one is in hospital as a result of the virus and there are no active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia’s licensed long-term care facilities.