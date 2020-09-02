Province provides $100,000 for Bicycle Network Initiative in Port Hawkesbury

The province is supporting efforts in Port Hawkesbury to enhance its bicycle network. Energy and Mines Minister Derek Mombourquette has announced government will provide $100,000 to pave an active transportation lane, and build supports like bike repair and water stations. There will also be transportation extensions to connect residential areas to the commercial district and a bike loan program.

Town Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton says this is a proud moment for Port Hawkesbury. Chisholm Beaton says part of its ongoing vision for Destination Reeves Street is the development of an integrated mobility plan for the town. She says it has welcomed the opportunity to develop an interconnected system of bicycle facilities that is an all ages and abilities bicycle network.